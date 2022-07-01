TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Anna Mieke, Christian Cohle, Judy On The Roof & more

Drenched in atmosphere, Christian Cohle’s texturally deep ‘Wasted’ lives on a bedrock of mood and tone.
Beautifully tempered indie-folk from Anna Mieke, ‘Twin’ is a carefully crafted offering of intimate foundations.
Set to a dream-pop haze, the hypnotic waves of sound that come from Judy On The Roof’s ‘In Dreams’ make for an immersive listen from beginning to end.
Benny Smiles – Solid Ground (feat. Jessy Lord)
Expansive electro-pop, Solid Ground finds Benny Smiles and Jessy Lord delving into the depth of a lush sounds and captivating vocals.
Anna Mullarkey – Falling Apart
The lowlight setting of Anna Mullarkey’s ‘Falling Apart’ captures the imagination with inventive soundscapes and performance.
Closing out Ria Rua’s stellar E.P. Chaos / Control, ‘I Don’t Care’ has an epic scale that plays across crashing beats and powerful vocals.
Myles O’Reilly – Cacooning Heart
The opening and title-track from Myles O’Reilly’s new album, ‘Cacooning Heart’ scrathces, rumbles and reverberates within a pensive sonic setting.
Slick neo-soul from JaYne, ‘Sucker’ is an intricately musical offering weaved around JaYne’s scene stealing performance.
The sophomore single from Driven Snow, ‘Sunlight’ resonates within a pulsing backdrop and softly delivered harmonies.
Neon Atlas – It’s All Who You Know
Spikey, swing for the fences alt-rock from Neon Atlas, ‘It’s All Who You Know’ is cast across a large-scale indie production.
