TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer
Marley Park
Mon June 27th
Foals
Fairview Park
Mon June 27th
Michael Kiwanuka
Trinity College
Mon June 27th
Guns N Roses
Marlay Park
Tues June 28th
Haim
Trinity College
Tues June 28th
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Marley Park
Wed June 29th
Crowded House
Trinity College
Wed June 29th
Rival Sons
The Academy
Thurs June 30th
Keane
Trinity College
Thurs June 30th
Olivia Rodrigo
Fairview Park
Thurs June 30th
Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Iveagh Gardens
Thurs June 30th
Stereophonics
Fairview Park
Fri July 1st
Elephant
Whelan’s
Fri July 1st
The Coronas
Trinity college
Fri July 1st
Fontaines D.C.
Iveagh Gardens
July 2nd & 3rd
Specials
Trinity College
Sat July 2nd
Beck
Trinity College
Sun July 3rd
