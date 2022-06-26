gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer

Marley Park

Mon June 27th

Foals

Fairview Park

Mon June 27th

Michael Kiwanuka

Trinity College

Mon June 27th

Guns N Roses

Marlay Park

Tues June 28th

Haim

Trinity College

Tues June 28th

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Marley Park

Wed June 29th

Crowded House

Trinity College

Wed June 29th

Rival Sons

The Academy

Thurs June 30th

Keane

Trinity College

Thurs June 30th

Olivia Rodrigo

Fairview Park

Thurs June 30th

Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra

Iveagh Gardens

Thurs June 30th

Stereophonics

Fairview Park

Fri July 1st

Elephant

Whelan’s

Fri July 1st

The Coronas

Trinity college

Fri July 1st

Fontaines D.C.

Iveagh Gardens

July 2nd & 3rd

Specials

Trinity College

Sat July 2nd

Beck

Trinity College

Sun July 3rd

