TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Talos, Lisa Canny, James Vincent McMorrow & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Jena Keating – Nobody Can Have Me

Slick neo-R&B from Jena Keating, ‘Nobody Can Have Me’ is smooth in its production and delivery as Keating wraps layers of harmony around a lush sound.

Talos – All Ours

The texturally deep ‘All Ours’, once again casts Talos as an artist with the ability to temper and shape soundscapes that draw you in.

Geoffrey Harold – Birdcall

Alive with harmony and intimate, handmade production the rolling indie-folk of ‘Birdcall’ is a compelling intro to the music if Geoffrey Harold.

Love Command 0 – Guilty (Release The Wolf)

A lush electro-pop debut offering from Love Command 0, ‘Guilty (Release the Wolf)’ is an intricately moving bedrock of snyths and beats.

Viscose – Focus

Stylistically strong, the rich beat of ‘Focus’ finds Viscose delivering a powerfully sonic new single that’s striking from start to finish.

James Vincent McMorrow – The Less I Know

The title-track from James Vincent McMorrow’s brand new album, ‘The Less I Know’ is an atmospherically intimate offering built upon a focus pulling vocal.

Lisa Canny – Snake Skin

Sonically bold, ‘Snake Skin’ is a song of striking flourishes and powerful vocals from Lisa Canny that cuts a singular sound.

Sun Mahshene – Love Jam

The opening track from Sun Mahshene’s new E.P. Closing Circles, ‘Love Jam’ is a sprawling indie track awash with far-reaching guitars.

