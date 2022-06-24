TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Talos, Lisa Canny, James Vincent McMorrow & more

Jena Keating – Nobody Can Have Me
Slick neo-R&B from Jena Keating, ‘Nobody Can Have Me’ is smooth in its production and delivery as Keating wraps layers of harmony around a lush sound.
The texturally deep ‘All Ours’, once again casts Talos as an artist with the ability to temper and shape soundscapes that draw you in.
Alive with harmony and intimate, handmade production the rolling indie-folk of ‘Birdcall’ is a compelling intro to the music if Geoffrey Harold.
Love Command 0 – Guilty (Release The Wolf)
A lush electro-pop debut offering from Love Command 0, ‘Guilty (Release the Wolf)’ is an intricately moving bedrock of snyths and beats.
Stylistically strong, the rich beat of ‘Focus’ finds Viscose delivering a powerfully sonic new single that’s striking from start to finish.
James Vincent McMorrow – The Less I Know
The title-track from James Vincent McMorrow’s brand new album, ‘The Less I Know’ is an atmospherically intimate offering built upon a focus pulling vocal.
Sonically bold, ‘Snake Skin’ is a song of striking flourishes and powerful vocals from Lisa Canny that cuts a singular sound.
The opening track from Sun Mahshene’s new E.P. Closing Circles, ‘Love Jam’ is a sprawling indie track awash with far-reaching guitars.
