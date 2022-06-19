gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Phoebe Bridgers

Fairview Park – Mon June 20th

Elbow

3Arena – Mon June 20th

Alanis Morissette

3Arena – Tues June 21st

Harry Styles

Aviva Stadium – Wed June 22nd

Sharon Van Etten

Vicar Street – Wed June 22nd

Scream Primal

Fairview Park – Wed June 22nd

Sierra Ferrell

Button Factory – Wed June 22nd

Dermot Kennedy

Malahide Castle – Fri June 24th

Tirzah

Button Factory – Fri June 24th

Kings of Leon

3Arena – Fri June 24th

Eagles

Aviva Stadium – Fri June 25th

Lewis Capaldi

Malahide Castle – Sat June 25th

Inhaler

Fairview Park – Sat June 25th

St. Vincent

Fairview Park – Sun June 26th

