TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Duran Duran
St. Anne’s Park – Sun June 12th
50 Cent
3Arena – Sun June 12th
Mitski
3Olympia Theatre – Mon June 13th
JC Stewart
The Academy – Tues June 14th
Tiger Jaw
Whelan’s – Tues June 14th
The Killers
Malahide Castle – June 14th & 15th
Wood Burning Savages
Workman’s Cellar – Thurs June 16th
Confidence Man
Vicar Street – Fri June 17th
Tate McRae
The Academy – June 17th & 18th
Body & Soul 2022
Ballinlough Castle, Co. Westmeath – June 17th 18th & 19th
