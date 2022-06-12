gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Duran Duran

St. Anne’s Park – Sun June 12th

50 Cent

3Arena – Sun June 12th

Mitski

3Olympia Theatre – Mon June 13th

JC Stewart

The Academy – Tues June 14th

Tiger Jaw

Whelan’s – Tues June 14th

The Killers

Malahide Castle – June 14th & 15th

Wood Burning Savages

Workman’s Cellar – Thurs June 16th

Confidence Man

Vicar Street – Fri June 17th

Tate McRae

The Academy – June 17th & 18th

Body & Soul 2022

Ballinlough Castle, Co. Westmeath – June 17th 18th & 19th

