Forbidden Fruit 2022 has unveiled the stage times for this weekend’s summer music festival in Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin (June 4th & 5th).
This year’s Forbidden Fruit festival will include performances from Lorde, Bicep, Peggy Gou, Gemma Dunleavy, For Those I Love, Loyle Cole, Kojaque, Hot Chip, Cooks But We’re Chefs, Biig Piig, Kynsy, and many more. Check out the full Forbidden Fruit 2022 timetable, line-up and daily breakdown below.
Forbidden Fruit 2022 Stage Times
Forbidden Fruit 2022 will take place at the Royal Hospital Kolmainham, Dublin on Saturday, June 4th & Sunday June 5th. Tickets are sold out. For more information about the festival visit https://www.forbiddenfruit.ie/.
0 comments on “Forbidden Fruit 2022 stage times announced for this weekend.”