Forbidden Fruit 2022 stage times announced for this weekend.

Lorde plays Sunday June 5th at Forbidden Fruit 2022 in Dublin.

Forbidden Fruit 2022 has unveiled the stage times for this weekend’s summer music festival in Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin (June 4th & 5th).

This year’s Forbidden Fruit festival will include performances from Lorde, Bicep, Peggy Gou, Gemma Dunleavy, For Those I Love, Loyle Cole, Kojaque, Hot Chip, Cooks But We’re Chefs, Biig Piig, Kynsy, and many more. Check out the full Forbidden Fruit 2022 timetable, line-up and daily breakdown below.

Forbidden Fruit 2022 Stage Times

Forbidden Fruit 2022 will take place at the Royal Hospital Kolmainham, Dublin on Saturday, June 4th & Sunday June 5th. Tickets are sold out. For more information about the festival visit https://www.forbiddenfruit.ie/.

