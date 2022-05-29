gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Bryan Adams

3Arena – Mon May 30th

Conan Gray

3Olympia Theatre – May 30th & 31st

Meshuggah

3Olympia Theatre – Wed June 1st

Tropical Fuck Storm

Button Factory – Wed June 1st

Ane Brun

Vicar Street – Thurs June 2nd

Daði Freyr

3Olympia Theatre – June 2nd & 3rd

Just Mustard

The Academy – Fri June 3rd

Jerry Fish

Whelan’s – Sat June 4th

Shobsy

Workman’s Club – Sat June 4th

Forbidden Fruit 2022

Royal Hospital Kilmainham – June 4th & 5th

Billie Eilish

3Arena – June 4th & 5th

