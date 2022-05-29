TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Bryan Adams
3Arena – Mon May 30th
Conan Gray
3Olympia Theatre – May 30th & 31st
Meshuggah
3Olympia Theatre – Wed June 1st
Tropical Fuck Storm
Button Factory – Wed June 1st
Ane Brun
Vicar Street – Thurs June 2nd
Daði Freyr
3Olympia Theatre – June 2nd & 3rd
Just Mustard
The Academy – Fri June 3rd
Jerry Fish
Whelan’s – Sat June 4th
Shobsy
Workman’s Club – Sat June 4th
Forbidden Fruit 2022
Royal Hospital Kilmainham – June 4th & 5th
Billie Eilish
3Arena – June 4th & 5th
