Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 World Tour coming to RDS in Dublin

The Boss will return to Dublin in May 2023

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will return to Ireland for their first full band live shows in six years, as the legendary songwriting and his equally legendary band play a pair of dates at the RDS in Dublin on Friday, May 5th and Sunday, May 7th.

The show will come as part of the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 international tour, the group’s first since the 2017 fourteen month The River Tour.

US and UK dates for the tour are yet to be announced, while dates in Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Germany and more have been confirmed. See full the full list of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band international tour dates below.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at https://t.co/YahXTJXE7l pic.twitter.com/wUax9aiZ8V — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 24, 2022

Ticket for the forthcoming Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band RDS, Dublin Ireland live shows on May 5th and 7th will go on sale THIS FRIDAY, May 27th via ticketmaster.ie. More information is available via Bruce Springsteen.

