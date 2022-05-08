The Route To The Great Escape 2022
Academy 2 / Grand Social / Whelan’s / Workman’s Club – May 9th & 10th
Aby Coulibaly
Baby Queen
Conor Albert
Dreya Mac
Dylan Fraser
Eli Smart
English Teacher
Frankie Beetlestone
Highschool
Honeyglaze
Joy Anonymous
Kay Young
Kynsy
Lucy McWilliams
Malaki
Nixer
Priya Ragu
Sainte
Sprints
Stone
Sycco
Taipei Houston
The Clockworks
The Scratch
Wallice
Dr. John Cooper Clarke
3Olympia Theatre – Mon May 9th
Peach Pit
Vicar Street – Mon May 9th
Mimi Webb
The Academy – Wed May 11th
Etta Marcus
Workman’s Club – Wed May 11th
Bilk
Workman’s Cellar – Thurs May 12th
Declan McKenna
3Olympia Theatre – Thurs May 12th
Mattiel
Whelan’s – Thurs May 12th
Oh Sees
Button Factory – May 12th / 13th
Imelda May
Vicar Street – May 13th/14th/15th
Charli XCX
3Olympia Theatre – Fri May 13th
Viagra Boys
The Academy – Fri May 13th
Síomha
Workman’s Club – Fri May 13th
Warpaint
National Stadium – Sat May 14th
Ekkstacy
Workman’s Cellar – Sat May 14th
Advertisements
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide”