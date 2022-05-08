gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
The Route To The Great Escape 2022

Academy 2 / Grand Social / Whelan’s / Workman’s Club – May 9th & 10th

Aby Coulibaly
Baby Queen
Conor Albert
Dreya Mac
Dylan Fraser
Eli Smart
English Teacher
Frankie Beetlestone
Highschool
Honeyglaze
Joy Anonymous
Kay Young
Kynsy
Lucy McWilliams
Malaki
Nixer
Priya Ragu
Sainte
Sprints
Stone
Sycco
Taipei Houston
The Clockworks
The Scratch
Wallice

Dr. John Cooper Clarke

3Olympia Theatre – Mon May 9th

Peach Pit

Vicar Street – Mon May 9th

Mimi Webb

The Academy – Wed May 11th

Etta Marcus

Workman’s Club – Wed May 11th

Bilk

Workman’s Cellar – Thurs May 12th

Declan McKenna

3Olympia Theatre – Thurs May 12th

Mattiel

Whelan’s – Thurs May 12th

Oh Sees

Button Factory – May 12th / 13th

Imelda May

Vicar Street – May 13th/14th/15th

Charli XCX

3Olympia Theatre – Fri May 13th

Viagra Boys

The Academy – Fri May 13th

Síomha

Workman’s Club – Fri May 13th

Warpaint

National Stadium – Sat May 14th

Ekkstacy

Workman’s Cellar – Sat May 14th

