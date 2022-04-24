News gig guide

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Lucy Dacus

3Olympia Theatre – Mon April 25th

Mitski

Vicar Street – Mon April 25th

Leif Vollebekk

Whelan’s – Tues April 26th

Low

Vicar Street – Tues April 26th

Metronomy

3Olympia Theatre – Tues April 26th

The Lathums

The Academy – Tues April 26th

Jamie Webster

The Academy – Wed April 27th

Bambara

The Academy 2 – We’d April 27th

Shellac

Button Factory – April 27th & 28th

Rachel Sermanni

Whelan’s – Thurs April 28th

Black Marble

Workman’s Club – Thurs April 28th

Malevolence

Whelan’s – Fri April 29th

Claire Rousay

Workman’s Cellar – Fri April 29th

Old Sea Legs

The Grand Social – Fri April 29th

Kate Bollinger

Workman’s Club – Sat April 30th

BC Camplight

Workman’s Cellar – Sat April 30th

Denzel Curry

3Olympia Theatre – Sun May 1st

John Francis Flynn

Vicar Street – Sun May 1st

Sega Bodega

The Grand Social – Sun May 1st

Erica Cody

The Sound House – Sun May 1st

