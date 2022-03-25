Gorillaz announce Dublin show at the 3Arena

Gorillaz are set to return to Ireland this year with a headline show at the 3Arena in Dublin on August 17th, the virtual bands first Irish headliner since 2018.

Virtual band Gorillaz is singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs. Created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, their acclaimed eponymous debut album was released in 2001. The BRIT and Grammy Award winning band’s subsequent albums are Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018) and Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez (2020). A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely ground-breaking and unique ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, Montevideo to Manchester and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor. The band are recognised by The Guinness Book Of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

Tickets too see Gorillaz live at the 3Arena, Dublin on August 17th are priced from €68.45 inclusive go on sale at 9am Friday April 1st via Ticketmaster.ie.