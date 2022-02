Everything Shook make their return with a darkly-lit cover of Q Lazzarus’ cult hit ‘Goodbye Horses’.

Set against the trio’s cinematic gothic electronic sound, Everything Shook’s take of ‘Goodbye Horses’ shudders with the buzzing, growling textures that run right beneath the over-arching foreboding music.

‘Goodbye Horses’ by Everything Shook is out now via bandcamp.