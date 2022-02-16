Album Reviews News

Review | “A big, ambitious beast of a record” And So I Watch You From Afar – Jettison

The Last Mixed Tape reviews Jettison, the brand new studio album from And So I Watch You From Afar.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

From the first tentative hums of textural ambience, Jettison conveys a palpable sonic sea-change from And So I Watch You From Afar. A sprawling offering from the legendary group, the music of Jettison contrasts turbulence with repose, tension with release and fear with hope.

Opening with the slow-burn, scene-setting sound of ‘I Drive Pt. 1’, Jettison takes shape within an expansive production where every note, rhythm and word is clearly heard. All of which falls into the clicking beat of ‘II Drive Pt. 2’, as ASIWYFA adds their intricate propellant pulse to the string-laden cinematic soundscapes of the album’s overarching sound.

Jettison is an album defined in and of itself. While songs can be extracted and isolated, the record is best experienced as one long-form listen. This adds to the cinematic edge the album has at its core. The bass rumble and growing melodies of ‘IV In Air’ work best when following the sharp shuddering shock of ‘III Lung’. Every element of Jettison works in tandem, mirroring ASIWYFA’s own interplay from song to song. 

The sprawling ‘VIII Jettison’ best captures the overall sweeping sound. Drums move at an unstoppable pace, guitar play intricately woven parts, and strings rest within a captivating bedrock. Clocking in at over six minutes, the track traverses all that comes before it sonically whilst expanding into the gentle closing movements of ‘IX A.D Poet’.

And so it goes, best experience as one piece. ASIWYFA’s Jettison is a big, ambitious beast of a record, where the band open the scope of their music further than thought possible and go even further. An album that demands your full attention. 

TLMT Recommends

Jettison by And So I Watch You From Afar is out February 18th.

Advertisements

0 comments on “Review | “A big, ambitious beast of a record” And So I Watch You From Afar – Jettison

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: