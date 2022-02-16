From the first tentative hums of textural ambience, Jettison conveys a palpable sonic sea-change from And So I Watch You From Afar. A sprawling offering from the legendary group, the music of Jettison contrasts turbulence with repose, tension with release and fear with hope.

Opening with the slow-burn, scene-setting sound of ‘I Drive Pt. 1’, Jettison takes shape within an expansive production where every note, rhythm and word is clearly heard. All of which falls into the clicking beat of ‘II Drive Pt. 2’, as ASIWYFA adds their intricate propellant pulse to the string-laden cinematic soundscapes of the album’s overarching sound.

Jettison is an album defined in and of itself. While songs can be extracted and isolated, the record is best experienced as one long-form listen. This adds to the cinematic edge the album has at its core. The bass rumble and growing melodies of ‘IV In Air’ work best when following the sharp shuddering shock of ‘III Lung’. Every element of Jettison works in tandem, mirroring ASIWYFA’s own interplay from song to song.

The sprawling ‘VIII Jettison’ best captures the overall sweeping sound. Drums move at an unstoppable pace, guitar play intricately woven parts, and strings rest within a captivating bedrock. Clocking in at over six minutes, the track traverses all that comes before it sonically whilst expanding into the gentle closing movements of ‘IX A.D Poet’.

And so it goes, best experience as one piece. ASIWYFA’s Jettison is a big, ambitious beast of a record, where the band open the scope of their music further than thought possible and go even further. An album that demands your full attention.

TLMT Recommends Jettison by And So I Watch You From Afar is out February 18th.