gig guide News

TLMT’s Weekly Gig Guide

The Last Mixed Tape’s Weekly Dublin gig guide

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Dry Cleaning

The Button Factory – Tuesday Feb 15th

Tom Odell (Sold Out)

3Olympia Theatre – Wednesday Feb 16th

Runah

Whelan’s – Wednesday Feb 16th

A Ritual Sea

Workman’s Club – Thursday Feb 17th

Big Love

Whelan’s – Friday Feb 18th

Danny G & The Major 7ths

Sugar Club – Friday Feb 18th

Duke Special

Whelan’s – Friday Feb 18th

Yenkee

Workman’s Club – Saturday Feb 19th

Eskies

The Eskies

Whelan’s – Saturday Feb 19th

A Lazarus Soul

The Button Factory – Saturday Feb 19th

Pale Waves

The Academy – Sunday Feb 20th

Advertisements

0 comments on “TLMT’s Weekly Gig Guide

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: