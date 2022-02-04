News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by No Monster Club, Zapho, The Florentinas & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Neil Dexter – Alpha

Set against a serene synth laden backdrop the slow-burn feel of Neil Dexter’s ‘Alpha’ is a depthful listen.

The Florentinas – It’s Not In Vain

Bursting out of the speakers with a stlyised indie bluster, the Florentinas’ ‘It’s Not In Vain’ is a swing for the fences offering from the four-piece

Kazms – Amoral

A powerfully performed offering from Kazms, ‘Amoral’ is an emotionally driven single that founds its centre in strong songwriting and vocals.

Zapho – Peoples

Dreamlike in its foundations, ‘Peoples’ finds Zapho delivering a lush sound that makes great use of the spacious and deep production.

No Monster Club – The Trundling Path

Taken from No Monster Club’s forthcoming deadbeat effervescent, ‘The Trundling Path’ has a pensive jolting indie-pop sound that NMC’s seem to thrive in.

Megan O’Neill – Wildfire

A sharp piece of far-reaching pop from Megan O’Neill, ‘Wildfire’ has a sprawling sound that moves effortlessly under O’Neill’s powerful vocal.

Dora Gola – Flying Tree

An intricately layer melding of sound and rhythm, Dora Gola’s ‘Flying Tree’ moves from sonic passage to passage with surefooted skips and jumps.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
Advertisements

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by No Monster Club, Zapho, The Florentinas & more

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: