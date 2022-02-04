Set against a serene synth laden backdrop the slow-burn feel of Neil Dexter’s ‘Alpha’ is a depthful listen.
The Florentinas – It’s Not In Vain
Bursting out of the speakers with a stlyised indie bluster, the Florentinas’ ‘It’s Not In Vain’ is a swing for the fences offering from the four-piece
A powerfully performed offering from Kazms, ‘Amoral’ is an emotionally driven single that founds its centre in strong songwriting and vocals.
Dreamlike in its foundations, ‘Peoples’ finds Zapho delivering a lush sound that makes great use of the spacious and deep production.
No Monster Club – The Trundling Path
Taken from No Monster Club’s forthcoming deadbeat effervescent, ‘The Trundling Path’ has a pensive jolting indie-pop sound that NMC’s seem to thrive in.
A sharp piece of far-reaching pop from Megan O’Neill, ‘Wildfire’ has a sprawling sound that moves effortlessly under O’Neill’s powerful vocal.
An intricately layer melding of sound and rhythm, Dora Gola’s ‘Flying Tree’ moves from sonic passage to passage with surefooted skips and jumps.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by No Monster Club, Zapho, The Florentinas & more”