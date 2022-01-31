The Month That Was Playlist… January 2022

Fontaines D.C. returned with the brilliant ‘Jackie Down The Line’ CMAT continued to build to her debut album with ‘Lonely’ New Dad’s run of incredible singles continued with ‘Say It’

The first weeks of the year are behind us and The Last Mixed Tape looks back on the myriad of new music that ushered in 2022. In a month filled with album announcements, debuts and comebacks, the Irish music scene saw new releases from the likes of Fontaines D.C, New Dad, Sprints, CMAT, Silverbacks, Pillow Queens, Lucy Blue and many more.

An exciting start to 2022, January shook the cobwebs of the holiday period off and promised us a new year filled with great new Irish music and following recent announcements the return of live music. Check out the full TLMT Irish Mixed-Tape playlist below.

