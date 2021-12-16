TLMT Reader’s Top 10 Album of the Year 2021

“Heads are gonna roll soon, no warning. This town’s not dead. It’s just dormant.”

For a society trampled by the greed-driven machinations of others and asked to pay the price. For the potential that still thrives within and the fear of that potential not being realized. For a génération perdue, scarred and no longer willing to maintain the status quo. With Town’s Dead, Kojaque has captured not just the sound of a city but its mood.