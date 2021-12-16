TLMT Reader’s Top 10 Album of the Year 2021

10. FEARS – OÍCHE
Oíche by Fears is out now.
9. DAVID KEENAN – “WHAT THEN?”
What Then? by David Keenan is out now
8. SAINT SISTER – WHERE I SHOULD END
Where I Should End by Saint Sister is out now.
7. NEW PAGANS – THE SEED, THE VESSEL, THE ROOTS AND ALL
The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All by New Pagans is out now.
6. KOJAQUE – TOWN’S DEAD
Town’s Dead by Kojaque is out now.
5. ORLA GARTLAND – WOMAN ON THE INTERNET
Woman On The Internet by Orla Gartland
4. A RITUAL SEA – A RITUAL SEA
A Ritual Sea by A Ritual Sea is out now.
3. ELAINE MAI – HOME
Home by Elaine Mai is out.
2. FOR THOSE I LOVE – FOR THOSE I LOVE
For Those I Love by For Those I Love is out now.
TLMT Readers Album of the Year
Dark Tropics – Ink
Ink by Dark Tropics is out now.
