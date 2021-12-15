Q&A | Robert John Ardiff

What’s the last song you listened to?

Chaney’s Tape Dream from John Francis Flynn’s record “I Would Not Live Always”. I recently borrowed an old Tascam 4 track from a friend, so needless to say, this particular track has been providing plenty of inspiration.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

There are too many to mention but I’ve been listening to the new Anderson Paak/Bruno Mars record a good bit along with old stuff by John Prine, the new Gareth Quinn Redmond album ‘Oscailte’, Soda Blonde and many many more.

What’s influencing your music right now?

I recently unearthed a bunch of field recordings I made over many years of travelling of different street singers, performers and city sounds. Finding this has been like discovering a box of treasure that I had marked with an X on some desert island and I’ve only recently found the map.

What do you hope people take away from your show at HARK! A Kells Christmas Carol? What tracks are you most looking forward to performing

I’m really looking forward to playing some tracks from my latest album with a string quartet. It will be the first time to play these tracks with a string ensemble and I can’t wait to hear what it’s all going to sound like. I’m also looking forward to seeing the other acts performing on the night. I hope people get a reprieve from all the doom scrolling and get to just escape for a bit.

HARK! A KELLS CHRISTMAS CAROL will take place at Kells Theatre (St Vincent de Paul Hall), Kells, Co. Meath on Saturday, 18th December 2021. Door time: 8PM. Tickets available HERE