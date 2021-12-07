‘Merchy Christmas’ Artist Music Market returns to The Grand Social

The annual artist ‘Merchy Christmas’ market will return to the Grand Social, Dublin for a second year. Originally set up in 2020 by Conor Cusack (Saint Sister’s manager at ie:music) and Saint Sister, the forthcoming Christmas Market at the Grand Social is an opportunity to support local independent artists.

Returning for the second year in a row, Saint Sister share their thoughts, “The last two years have been very difficult. In the absence of any proper guidance we have, time and time again, had to reorganise and replan in order to get by. Merchy Christmas is a small part of the rejigging that all artists have had to do over the last while. Last year, it gave us a boost when we needed it most. Thank God for our community! We’ll see you at the merch stand.”

This year the market returns, bigger and better. With over 30 artists confirmed, Mercy Christmas takes place at The Grand Social on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th December. Running from 10am-4pm on both days, it will host some of the Island’s best artists and their finery, available for purchase with cash.

Artists taking part in this year’s edition, include:

Ailbhe Reddy, Gemma Dunleavy, HousePlants, Junior Brother, Kneecap, Kynsy, Lankum, Loah , Maria Kelly , Melts, Myles Manley, Nealo, Niamh Regan, Paddy Hanna, Pillow Queens, Rebel Phoenix, Rob De Boer, Royal Yellow, Saint Sister, Silverbacks, Skinner, Soda Blonde, Somebody’s Child, Sorcha Richardson, Tandem Felix, Tebi Rex, The Mary Wallopers, The Scratch, The Zen Arcade, Thumper, Touts, Vernon Jane & Bicurious, Wyvern Lingo, + more to be announced.



Partnering with Dublin Simon Community, who suggested a donation of €5 on the door, a significant amount of money was raised for the charity and the homeless community at their most difficult time of year.

Admission: FREE with suggested donation of €5 to Dublin Simon Community. (This is a cash only event).