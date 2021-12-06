Olivia Rodrigo announces Dublin show at Fairview Park as part of 2022 Sour tour

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform an outdoor headline show in Ireland next summer, playing Fairview Park, Dublin on Thursday, June 30th as part of her upcoming North America, UK and European 2022 Sour tour in support of her Grammy-nominated record-breaking, RIAA Double Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR. Special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.
TICKETS TO OLIVIA RODRIGO LIVE AT FAIRVIEW PARK, DUBLIN ON JUNE 39TH ARE PRICED AT €49.90 INCLUSIVE ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 9AM VIA TICKETMASTER.IE.
OLIVIA RODRIGO 2022 SOUR TOUR DATES
|Date
|City
|Venue
|April 2, 2022
|San Francisco, CA
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|April 5, 2022
|Portland, OR
|Theater of the Clouds
|April 6, 2022
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater
|April 7, 2022
|Vancouver, BC
|Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
|April 9, 2022
|Salt Lake City, UT
|UCCU Center
|April 11, 2022
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|April 12, 2022
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|April 14, 2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|Armory
|April 15, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|Aragon Ballroom
|April 16, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|Aragon Ballroom
|April 19, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eagles Ballroom
|April 20, 2022
|Chesterfield, MO
|The Factory
|April 22, 2022
|Cincinnati, OH
|The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
|April 23, 2022
|Detroit, MI
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|April 26, 2022
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|April 27, 2022
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|April 29, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Massey Hall
|April 30, 2022
|Toronto, ON
|Massey Hall
|May 3, 2022
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|May 4, 2022
|Washington, DC
|Anthem
|May 6, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia
|May 7, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia
|May 9, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|May 10, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|Grand Ole Opry House
|May 12, 2022
|Houston, TX
|713 Music Hall
|May 13, 2022
|Austin, TX
|Moody Amphitheater
|May 14, 2022
|Irving, TX
|Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|May 17, 2022
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|May 18, 2022
|San Diego, CA
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
|May 20, 2022
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Chelsea
|May 21, 2022
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Santa Barbara Bowl
|May 24, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|May 25, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|Greek Theatre
|June 11, 2022
|Hamburg, Germany
|Stadtpark
|June 13, 2022
|Berlin, Germany
|Verti Music Hall
|June 15, 2022
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Halle 622
|June 16, 2022
|Milan, Italy
|Fabrique
|June 18, 2022
|Cologne, Germany
|Palladium
|June 19, 2022
|Brussels, Belgium
|Forest National
|June 21, 2022
|Paris, France
|Zénith
|June 22, 2022
|Amsterdam, Holland
|AFAS Live
|June 29, 2022
|Cork, Ireland
|Live At The Marquee
|June 30, 2022
|Dublin, Ireland
|Fairview Park
|July 2, 2022
|Glasgow, UK
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|July 3, 2022
|Manchester, UK
|O2 Apollo Manchester
|July 4, 2022
|Birmingham, UK
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|July 6, 2022
|London, UK
|Eventim Apollo
|July 7, 2022
|London, UK
|Eventim Apollo
