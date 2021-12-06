News

Olivia Rodrigo announces Dublin show at Fairview Park as part of 2022 Sour tour

Olivia Rodrigo will bring her Sour 2022 tour to Dublin next summer.

by Stephen White
Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform an outdoor headline show in Ireland next summer, playing Fairview Park, Dublin on Thursday, June 30th as part of her upcoming North America, UK and European 2022 Sour tour in support of her Grammy-nominated record-breaking, RIAA Double Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR. Special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

TICKETS TO OLIVIA RODRIGO LIVE AT FAIRVIEW PARK, DUBLIN ON JUNE 39TH ARE PRICED AT €49.90 INCLUSIVE ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 9AM VIA TICKETMASTER.IE.

OLIVIA RODRIGO 2022 SOUR TOUR DATES

DateCityVenue
April 2, 2022San Francisco, CABill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5, 2022Portland, ORTheater of the Clouds 
April 6, 2022Seattle, WAWAMU Theater
April 7, 2022Vancouver, BCDoug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9, 2022Salt Lake City, UTUCCU Center
April 11, 2022Denver, COMission Ballroom
April 12, 2022Denver, COMission Ballroom
April 14, 2022Minneapolis, MNArmory
April 15, 2022Chicago, ILAragon Ballroom
April 16, 2022Chicago, ILAragon Ballroom
April 19, 2022Milwaukee, WIEagles Ballroom
April 20, 2022Chesterfield, MOThe Factory 
April 22, 2022Cincinnati, OHThe Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23, 2022Detroit, MIMasonic Temple Theatre
April 26, 2022New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
April 27, 2022New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
April 29, 2022Toronto, ONMassey Hall
April 30, 2022Toronto, ONMassey Hall
May 3, 2022Boston, MARoadrunner
May 4, 2022Washington, DCAnthem
May 6, 2022Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia
May 7, 2022Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia
May 9, 2022Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy 
May 10, 2022Nashville, TNGrand Ole Opry House
May 12, 2022Houston, TX713 Music Hall 
    May 13, 2022    Austin, TX    Moody Amphitheater
May 14, 2022Irving, TXPavilion at Toyota Music Factory 
May 17, 2022Phoenix, AZArizona Federal Theatre
May 18, 2022San Diego, CAThe Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20, 2022Las Vegas, NVThe Chelsea
May 21, 2022Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Bowl
May 24, 2022Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatre
May 25, 2022Los Angeles, CAGreek Theatre
June 11, 2022Hamburg, GermanyStadtpark 
June 13, 2022Berlin, GermanyVerti Music Hall
June 15, 2022Zurich, SwitzerlandHalle 622
June 16, 2022Milan, ItalyFabrique
June 18, 2022Cologne, GermanyPalladium
June 19, 2022Brussels, BelgiumForest National 
June 21, 2022Paris, FranceZénith
June 22, 2022Amsterdam, HollandAFAS Live
June 29, 2022Cork, IrelandLive At The Marquee 
June 30, 2022Dublin, IrelandFairview Park
July 2, 2022Glasgow, UKO2 Academy Glasgow
July 3, 2022Manchester, UKO2 Apollo Manchester
July 4, 2022Birmingham, UKO2 Academy Birmingham
July 6, 2022London, UKEventim Apollo 
July 7, 2022London, UKEventim Apollo
