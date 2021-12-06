Olivia Rodrigo announces Dublin show at Fairview Park as part of 2022 Sour tour

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform an outdoor headline show in Ireland next summer, playing Fairview Park, Dublin on Thursday, June 30th as part of her upcoming North America, UK and European 2022 Sour tour in support of her Grammy-nominated record-breaking, RIAA Double Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR. Special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

Date City Venue April 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium April 5, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds April 6, 2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater April 7, 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center April 11, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom April 12, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom April 14, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory April 15, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom April 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom April 19, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom April 20, 2022 Chesterfield, MO The Factory April 22, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center April 23, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre April 26, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall April 27, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall April 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall April 30, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall May 3, 2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner May 4, 2022 Washington, DC Anthem May 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia May 7, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia May 9, 2022 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy May 10, 2022 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House May 12, 2022 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall May 13, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater May 14, 2022 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory May 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre May 18, 2022 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea May 21, 2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl May 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre May 25, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre June 11, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark June 13, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall June 15, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622 June 16, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique June 18, 2022 Cologne, Germany Palladium June 19, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Forest National June 21, 2022 Paris, France Zénith June 22, 2022 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live June 29, 2022 Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee June 30, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park July 2, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow July 3, 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester July 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham July 6, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo July 7, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo