Sisterix return with jagged new single ‘What Will I Wear To The Revolution’

by Stephen White
Jagged at its edges, Sisterix’s ‘What Will I Wear To The Revolution’ finds the duo delivering a angular alt-rock that pushes and pulls its way through the charged lyrical musings of its core themes.

Set against a bedrock of sharp-cornered guitars and spiky vocals the track has a pointed sense of self as Sisterix’s sounds hones itself down to a point wherein the words and music cut to the quick.

What Will I Wear To The Revolution by Sisterix is out now.

