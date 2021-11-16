Girl Band change name to Gilla Band & announce Whelan’s residency

Girl Band has announced a name change to Gilla Band, stating “We are changing our band name.

We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band. We apologise for choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it.

When we were starting off it was chosen without much thought, from a place of naivety and ignorance. We had no grasp of the weight of it at the time and in the past few years have found it impossible to justify or explain this choice.

Regardless of our intention the effect of the name has been damaging to individuals. To try and negate any unfortunate role we’ve played in propagating a culture of non-inclusivity in music or otherwise, we have decided to change it.

Thank you to those who spoke up about it and educated us on this, either directly or indirectly. Moving forward we will be performing and releasing records under the name Gilla Band. Gilla being a given name taken from Old Irish”.”

The group has also confirmed several new live dates in Whelan’s on 14th, 21st & 29th of January 2022.

Tickets will go on pre-sale to mailing list subscribers on Wednesday 17th November at 10am and will be on general sale on Thursday 18th November from 10am. They will play a sold out NYE show at Dolans in Limerick on Dec 31st 2021.

Gilla Band Forthcoming Tour Dates:

31st Dec 2021 – Dolans NYE Show, Limerick – SOLD OUT

14th Jan 2022 – Whelans, Dublin

21st Jan 2022 Whelans, Dublin

29th Jan 2022 Whelans, Dublin