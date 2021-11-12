TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Fya Fox, The Zen Arcade, Andi, Kehli, Bullet Girl & more

Kehli’s slick new single ‘Not OK’ finds the fast rising pop artist delivering a lush track brimming to the top with hook layered production and striking vocal harmonies.
‘Numb’ is a heartfelt, emotionally charged offering from Fya Fox set against far-reaching alt-pop production that moves in dynamic tandem with the performance.
The Zen Arcade – Alone In Monochrome
Set against a fuzzed out back drop, contrasted by glidtened power-pop jangle, the Zen Arcade’s ‘Alone In Monochrome’ is an instant indie gem.
Neil Dexter – I’ll Be With You
‘I’ll Be With You’ casts a hazy glow of layered harmonies, orchestra pop and shimmering textures, as Neil Dexter swings for the fences with ambitious songwriting and production.
The title and opening track from Andi’s new E.P, the tense, jagged alt-rock of ‘Cedarward’ cuts an angular figure sonically and thematically.
Rhythmically strong, ‘Off The Page’ rumbles and tumbles beneath a deftly woven tapestry of intricate vocal and guitar lines.
Sharpe-edged post-punk the cuts right through, ‘The Hunt’ is has frantic, growled sound as Bullet Girl create a music that grabs the attention instantly.
A brilliantly lush track from Xona’s brand new E.P. In My Head, ‘This Could Be Us’ has an anthemic and emotional impact as a song alive with vivid hooks and beats.
A tense, atmospheric track, Skanger’s ‘Mistakes’ twists and turns with soundscspes that meld together with the tracks’ engrossing vocal.
Buzzsaw indie-rock from Kid Karate’s Roosevelt Hotel, ‘Running’ growls and rumbles with interlocking guitar and big vocal hooks.
Awash with great swells of texture, Vale’s ‘Allow and Breach’ is a deeply set tapestry of soundscape on which a captivating music flows.
