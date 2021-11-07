News This Weekend

TLMT’s The Week In Gigs

Dublin Gig Guide - Sunday November 7th to Saturday November 13th

by Stephen White
Rag ’n’ Bone Man

3Olympia Theatre – Sunday Nov 7th

Raye

The Academy – Sunday Nov 7th

Rachel Mae Hannon

Whelan’s Upstairs – Sunday Nov 7th

Rina Sawayama

The Academy – Monday Nov 8th

Self Esteem

The Workman’s Club – Monday Nov 9th

Black Midi

Vicar Street – Tuesday Nov 9th

Nothing But Thieves

3Olympia Theatre – Tuesday Nov 9th

Brand New Friend

Whelan’s Upstairs – Tuesday Nov 9th

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

The Academy – Wednesday Nov 10th

Joy Crookes

The Academy – Thursday Nov 11th

NewDads

The Workman’s Club – Thursday Nov 11th

John Gibbons

3Olympia Theatre – Friday Nov 12th

Maria Kelly

The Workman’s Club – Friday Nov 12th

