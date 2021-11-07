TLMT’s The Week In Gigs

Rag ’n’ Bone Man
3Olympia Theatre – Sunday Nov 7th
Raye
The Academy – Sunday Nov 7th
Rachel Mae Hannon
Whelan’s Upstairs – Sunday Nov 7th
Rina Sawayama
The Academy – Monday Nov 8th
Self Esteem
The Workman’s Club – Monday Nov 9th
Black Midi
Vicar Street – Tuesday Nov 9th
Nothing But Thieves
3Olympia Theatre – Tuesday Nov 9th
Brand New Friend
Whelan’s Upstairs – Tuesday Nov 9th
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
The Academy – Wednesday Nov 10th
Joy Crookes
The Academy – Thursday Nov 11th
NewDads
The Workman’s Club – Thursday Nov 11th
John Gibbons
3Olympia Theatre – Friday Nov 12th
Maria Kelly
The Workman’s Club – Friday Nov 12th
