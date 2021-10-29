TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by ROE, Denise Chaila, Lyra, NewDad, Erica Cody, CMAT, Elkin & more

Set across a dreamlike tangled bedrock, the swaying slow-burn of NewDad’s ‘Ladybird’ melds melody into malaise in equal measure.
Swing for the fences epic-pop from Lyra, the grandeur of ‘Lose My Mind’ is a dynamically populated offering led by the artist captivating presence.
Denise Chaila feat. Murli – Energy
Denise Chaila returns with the stylish new single ‘Energy’. Focusing on the artist striking turn of phrase both lyrically and vocally the song finds itself wrapped around a clear vibe.
The title-track from Erica Cody’s new E.P, ‘Love & Light’ mirrors the rich R&B milieu of it’s parent record with a sound that makes great use of lush production and performance.
Orla’s ‘Lush’ finds it’s centre around a compelling vocal performance that wraps itself perfectly around a subtle beat.
ROE feat. Ciaran Lavery – Destroyer
ROE turns the angular edged spike of ‘Destroyer’ around into a contorting atmosphere led by raw songwriting, mood and performance.
CMAT’s music takes a sonic shift via the electro-pop inflections of new single ‘No More Virgos’, taken from the artists forthcoming debut If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.
A strong stylistic leap from Elkin, the deep dark beat of ‘Bodies’ finds the duo adding a brooding edge to their sound.
‘Skitz’ is a sonically striking offering from Yingyang that plays with meaning, buzzing soundscapes and scattered beats led by a pointed performance.
Swing for the fences indie-pop from the Florentinas, ‘Sandcastles’ is as vivid as it is impactful.
Boyfrens – Sinking (Get a Grip)
Sonically contorting, Boyfrens latest offering blurs and speeds it’s way through a rich myriad of sounds.
Gently set and wrapped a around vocally striking core, the twilight atmosphere of ‘Head Over Heart’ finds Ali Warren conveying a texturally deep music.
Big ambitous pop from Emma Edel, ‘Why We Try’ is a highly-stylised offering that goes big in choruses via well crafted layered harmonies.
