Q&A | MAIA

MAIA talks to TLMT about her brand debut single Boss

by Stephen White
What’s the last song you listened to?

Arctic Monkeys – I Wanna Be Yours. What a song! I love how Alex Turner wrote music to a poem by John Cooper Clarke which became this song. 

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I would have to say Mac Miller, particularly his albums Swimming and The Divine Feminine. He has been a massive inspiration the past year when it comes to writing especially in some of my other tracks, but unfortunately I’ll never get to see him live. 

What’s influencing your music right now?

I’ve been listening to a lot of new artists  and also reading a lot. I find when I’m reading frequently my lyrics and flow improve! Reading poetry is also so helpful when it comes to lyric writing.

Tell us about your single ‘Boss’, what was the inspiration behind the record?

BOSS is my debut single which came out last week. For years, I use to write songs with my guitar, where the chords came first followed by the melody, but BOSS is one of the first tracks where I wrote the melody in my head first and not with the crutch of a guitar. This massively changed up my style and genre – which I had wanted to do for a long time! I then brought the song to producer Alex O’Keeffe and we produced it in his studio. Lyrically, the song is about a modern day relationship where one party is only in it for their own needs, while the other is hoping that something more will come of it. It’s about running back to something you once had, even though you know it’s bad for you. Boss is available on all platforms now!

Boss by MAIA is out now.

