TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Shiv, Sprints, Thumper, Maria Kelly, David Keenan & more

Alt-pop duo Rooue return with the glistening of ‘Dancing Sad’. A song alive with vivid beats and brimming to the top with harmony, the track is a strong stylistic step from the pair.
The closing track from Shiv’s stellar The Love Interlude, ‘Where You Are’ is a deftly woven tapestry of soaring vocal hormones that showcase the artists captivating presence.
Sprints’ ‘Modern Job’ finds the group furthering the snarl, gnarled punk core of their sound with a track that pushes against the edges lyrically and musically.
Thumper continue to build in momentum with the fuzz-driven, bone-shaking rumble of ‘The Loser’, melding melody and noise.
Cast against a glistening folk milieu, ‘With Me’ centres itself around a captivating vocal from songwriter Julia-Maria that leads the music along the emotional thread.
Blending a serene air with alt-folk atmospherics, the deep driving sound of Kev Olden’s ‘Ache’ makes it’s way through a strong bedrock of performance and presence.
A gently set offering from Kate Dineen, ‘Good Guys’ takes shape via a handcrafted alt-country presentation that flows throughout.
Tensely wrapped around a taut building tone, Sam Wickens ambitious single ‘Civil’ dynamically twists and turns.
Sonically contorting, the sharp experimentation of Whozyerman’s ‘Why What?’ takes sounds from all corners of the sonic spectrum and turns them on their head.
Bookended by the critical thematic thread of voice messages from supportive friends, ‘Martha’ reveals Maria Kelly’s debut The Sum Of The In-Between (Read TLMT’s full review) as an album with no distance between audience and artist
David Keenan – Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories
‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’ marks David Keenan’s stunning new album What Then? (Read TLMT’s full review) with a sure-footed display of melding sonic passages and lyrical twists and turns.
Taken from Smallmint’s Where We All End Up In The End, ‘Pseudonym’ captures the slow-burn, patient song crafting shown throughout the band’s richly set debut record.
Gareth Quinn Redmond – Oscailte
The title-track from Gareth Quinn Redmond’s contemplative new record, ‘Oscailte’ shimmers with warm synth ambience and soundscapes populated with rising texture.
Really Good Time – Best Medicine
Angular, sharp-edged indie comes from the jolting ‘Best Medicine’ as Really Good Time build a winding array of guitars around a krautrock core.
Viscose returns with the electro-pop pulse of ‘Peace of Mind’, a song that adds layer upon layer of hook-based synth-lines under Viscose’s vocal acrobatics.
Darkly lit and resting on a pensive, tense atmospheric-folk knife-edge, Anna Carmody’s ‘Hangover’ is as striking as it is lasting.
