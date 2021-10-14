Warpaint announce Dublin show at National Stadium as part of 2022 tour

Warpaint are set to return to Ireland next summer with a live show at the National Stadium in Dublin on May 14th. The news comes as the band teased details of a new album, following on from the release of ‘Lilys‘ earlier this year. The band has also announced several UK & European dates, see below for full list.
WARPAINT 2022 TOUR DATES
May 2022
11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
12 – Albert Hall, Manchester
13 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
14 – National Stadium, Dublin
17 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
18 – The Roundhouse, London
20 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany
21 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
22 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
26 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
28 – Progresja Music Zone, Warsaw, Poland
June 2022
3 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain
Tickets for WARPAINT at The National Stadium, Dublin on May 14th 2022 are €28.50 and are on sale Friday 22nd Oct at 10am. Only from Selective Memory. Ticket Link – https://bit.ly/Warpaint_SM
