Warpaint announce Dublin show at National Stadium as part of 2022 tour

Warpaint are set to return to Ireland next summer with a live show at the National Stadium in Dublin on May 14th. The news comes as the band teased details of a new album, following on from the release of ‘Lilys‘ earlier this year. The band has also announced several UK & European dates, see below for full list.

WARPAINT 2022 TOUR DATES

May 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – Albert Hall, Manchester

13 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

14 – National Stadium, Dublin

17 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

18 – The Roundhouse, London

20 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

21 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

22 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

28 – Progresja Music Zone, Warsaw, Poland

June 2022

3 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

Tickets for WARPAINT at The National Stadium, Dublin on May 14th 2022 are €28.50 and are on sale Friday 22nd Oct at 10am. Only from Selective Memory. Ticket Link – https://bit.ly/Warpaint_SM