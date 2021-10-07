Red Hot Chili Peppers announce at Marlay Park, Dublin show as part of 2022 World Tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return to Ireland next summer with an outdoor show at Marlay Park in Dublin on June 29th as part of the bands’ forthcoming 2022 world. See below for the full list of tour dates.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 WORLD TOUR

Europe

Sat Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun Jul 03 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

North America

Sat Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at 10am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.

PRESALE: Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, October 9th at 10am local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13th at 10am local time in Europe. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.