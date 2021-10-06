Sound of Belfast 2021 line-up announced

Sound of Belfast 2021 is set to showcase a blend of live and online events, featuring live shows and in person conversations and panels. as part of the festival line-up this year.

Running from November 4th to 18th on stages across the city, 50 events across 11 venues, the Sound of Belfast 2021 program includes…

· ‘True North’ the opening night at Oh Yeah includes a very special double-header Gareth Dunlop and Naomi Hamilton aka Jealous of The Birds. Earlier this year both artists were commissioned to write a piece about Belfast and what it means to them as musicians. An exclusive show from two of our most talented songwriters.

· NI Music Prize at the Ulster Hall.

· Music Cities Day presented by Music Connections.

· Breaking Into Music Youth Music Conference

· Magy’s Farm Collective live show at Oh Yeah with Niamh Murray, Clodagh May, Cara Quinn, Lara O’Donnell and Rhian Brownlow.

· In The Round with Ralph McLean at Empire Music Hall – featuring Siobhan Brown, Bernadette Morris, Cormac Neeson, Kate Nicholson.

· Rebekah Fitch at the Limelight..

· In store gigs at Starr Records.

· Scratch My Progress showcase with Lemonade Shoelace, Gender Chores, Vivamagnolia, Gilmore and Riley Holland.

· Getting to Know Henry Cluney ( XSLF) in association with Dig With It

· No Oil Paintings, Myles McCormack and Vivamagnolia at Oh Yeah.

· Rory Nellis at the Deers Head.

· Bangers N’ Mashups Mob Wife, Pop Superstar Sasha Samara, Electronic Wonk Pop FRUITY & More!

· The return of Acoustic Picnic family friendly at Oh Yeah

· Reevah at the Black Box

· Yeo Magazine launch with Winne Ama, Manukahunney Blue and DJ set from Brién.

· Volume Control all ages gigs, Clash of The New Breeds live final.

For more information on Sound Of Belfast 2021 visit www.soundofbelfast.com.