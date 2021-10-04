News

Lyra, Saint Sister, Aimée & more to feature alongside 18-piece Orchestra at 2FM’s 3Olympia live stream

A host of Irish artist will perform at the 3Olympia Theatre this Thursday.

by Stephen White
Comments 0
Photo Credit: Ruth Medjber

Ahead of the 3Olympia Theatre’s reopening later this month, 2FM will stream an exclusive live show from the intimate Dublin venue this Thursday featuring Irish musicians performing alongside an 18-piece Orchestra.

The line-up of artists set to perform on the night include, Lyra, Paul Noonan, Aimée, Somebody’s Child, Saint Sister, Jafaris, DJ Kormac and Stephen James Smith. The event will be hosted by 2FM presenter Tracy Clifford.

The broadcast will take place this Thursday, 7th October at 8pm via 2FM’s YouTube and Facebook with listeners having a chance to win exclusive tickets for 3Olympia Theatre shows all week by tuning into Tracy Clifford, Jenny Greene or Tara Kumar.

Advertisements

0 comments on “Lyra, Saint Sister, Aimée & more to feature alongside 18-piece Orchestra at 2FM’s 3Olympia live stream

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: