Lyra, Saint Sister, Aimée & more to feature alongside 18-piece Orchestra at 2FM’s 3Olympia live stream

Photo Credit: Ruth Medjber

Ahead of the 3Olympia Theatre’s reopening later this month, 2FM will stream an exclusive live show from the intimate Dublin venue this Thursday featuring Irish musicians performing alongside an 18-piece Orchestra.

The line-up of artists set to perform on the night include, Lyra, Paul Noonan, Aimée, Somebody’s Child, Saint Sister, Jafaris, DJ Kormac and Stephen James Smith. The event will be hosted by 2FM presenter Tracy Clifford.

The broadcast will take place this Thursday, 7th October at 8pm via 2FM’s YouTube and Facebook with listeners having a chance to win exclusive tickets for 3Olympia Theatre shows all week by tuning into Tracy Clifford, Jenny Greene or Tara Kumar.