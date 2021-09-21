Q&A | The Slow Readers Club

What’s the last song you listened to?

Super Furry Animals – Play It Cool

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Sam Fender – he’s the best solo artist to come out of the UK last ten years for me, brilliant lyricist .

What’s influencing your music right now?

I can’t speak for everyone in the band but personally coming through the whole covid thing intact has made me lighten up a bit – so lyrically at least I’m tending toward more uplifting subject matter as opposed to the darker themes of our previous stuff. That may change though, I can’t help but be drawn to darker more nihilistic stuff as that’s my default state. I have to make a conscious effort to try and shift toward optimism.

Tell us about your new single, Tell No Lies, what was the inspiration behind the song?

That’s kind of an expression of what I’ve just been talking about really. Tell no lies is designed to be more uplifting “a simple song can set you free” but at the same time the song kind of questions those simple slogans you find in music.



You’ve just announced a forthcoming tour, how do you feel about returning to live music and performing?

We’ve had a taste of it with festivals so that kind of eased us back in and we’ve just done our first indoor show at Hebden Bridge Trades club which felt really magical. We are excited, we’ve lots of music to share which we haven’t played live on tour before – that’s always exciting.

Tell No Lies by The Slow Readers Club is out now.