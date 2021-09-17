TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by April, Sophie Doyle Ryder, Halli & more

Halli – Shit I Almost Said I Love You
Twisted, contorting electronic sound of Halli’s ‘Shit I Almost Said I Love You’ creates layers through space, tense performance and sonically warping production.
High stylization and rich in emotive backbone, April’s latest offering ‘Piece Of Me’ is a depthful slice of atmospheric alt-pop that continues the artists growing momentum.
Alive with bustling vibrancy, Shiv’s slick new single ‘Where You Are’ is a song with a powerful pulse and equally striking vocal weaving and harmonizing.
Contrasting delicate an acoustic backdrop and soulful vocal performance, Patrick Stefan’s ‘Anna’ adds another layer to the track with a beat that cuts through and splices a angular edge to the music.
Sophie Doyle Ryder – Hunni Hunni
Sophie Doyle Ryder’s ‘Hunni Hunni’ is a melting pot of sound and melody. Moving from one stylistic flourish to another the song moves to a singular sound.
‘Kingsize’ finds PRiiCE building on the striking sound of their previous tracks with a song that takes dynamic jumps that weave around the duo’s sleek R&B inflections.
The debut offering from Old Sea Legs, ‘The Lucky Ones’ makes a strong first impression with a music that draws from several genres and creates something all of its own.
The lowlight alt-pop of ‘Never Enough’ finds Avelina finding atmosphere in space within a track that has a serenity to it that allows the songwriting emotive performance at it’s core room to breath.
A short sharp shock of a track, Smallmint’s jangled expansive new track ‘Synonym’ condenses the bands dynamic sound in under two minutes.
Atmospherically charged electro-pop, DYVR’s ‘Smoke’ carries an enigmatic sense of sound that permeates through the music and performance.
Taken from Rushes new album Glowchild, ‘Lost In Therapy’ takes the artists genre flourishes and puts them through a prism of precise production and quick-snap vocal weaving.
A highlight from Havvk’s stellar sophomore record Levelling (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘No Patience’ Havvk build the tension found throughout the album only to loosen their grip before rebuilding a brooding sense of foreboding once again.
