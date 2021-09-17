Q&A | The Wha

What’s the last song you listened to?

Abandon Ship by The Wha.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Happy Hawaii by Johnny Pineapple.

What’s influencing your music right now?

Lack of sleep.

You’ll be playing as part of September Sounds later this month, what does it feel like to be returning to live shows?

Not great right now. We were fairly rusty at our first gig back last night.

What would you like people to take from seeing the gig?

Memories.

What plans do the Wha have going forward?

Take it, but take it easy.

The Wha play Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on Saturday 25th September as part of September Sounds. For full details visit www.watergatetheatre.ie.