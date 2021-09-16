Listen News

Premiere | Avelina unveils the lowlight alt-pop of ‘Never Enough’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive first listen to ‘Never Enough’ by Avelina.

by Stephen White
The lowlight jazy alt-pop of ‘Never Enough’ finds Avelina finding atmosphere in space within a track that has a serenity to it that allows the songwriting emotive performance at it’s core room to breath.

Set against a texturally changing backdrop, Avelina weaves a depthful sound around ‘Never Enough’ as the song and production bring beats and hooks Into soft focus.

Never Enough by Avelina is out Friday, September 17th.

