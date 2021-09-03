Maria Kelly – The Sum of the In-Between
The delicate title track from Maria Kelly’s forthcoming debut, ‘The Sum of the In-Between’ is instantly enchanting in its sound and engrossing in its performance.
The Altered Hours – You Are Wrong
A roaring, rumbling offering from the Altered Hours upcoming sophomore Convertible, ‘You Are Wrong’ is tensely set affair that merges rising sounds with brooding backdrops.
Of All Living Things – If I Go
Atmospherically weighted, the patient slow-burn of ‘If I Go’ comes in dreamlike waves as Of All Living Things weave a captivating, Lynchian spell.
Taken from Modernlove’s monochrome blue E.P, ‘2 Missed Calls’ finds the band portraying the large-scale lush indie music across a song alive with hooks, textures and beats.
A swirling, rising, angular return from Silverbacks, ‘Wear My Medals’ comes into sharp focus with quick-snap changes and edged, urgent passages.
Slick punk-pop from Light Grey, ‘Messed Up’ finds the ambitious core of the duo’s influences and adds a layer of contorted sonics on top, resulting in an edged offering.
‘Living Room’s indie-funk flourishes and serene soulful harmonies finds songwriter Ruth Mac delivering a slick new single that begs repeated listening.
With its cinematic milieu and sprawling synth backdrop, the widescreen sound of Aonair’s ‘Bad Decisions’ expands into spectacular pop extravagance.
The rhythmic foundation of Andi’s ‘Giving Up’ makes for a strong backbone for the artist’s soaring vocal performance as its weaves its way around the stop-start beat.
The title-track on RuthAnne’s brand new E.P, ‘The Way I Love You’ is a masterclass in slick pop songwriting, covering the spectrum of sound with harmonies, hooks and big-production.
‘Freedom’ by Cat Dowling casts a texturally rich shadow as the song builds and builds with layer upon layer to create a song vivid in its construct.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Silverbacks, Maria Kelly, Modernlove, Of All Living Things & more”