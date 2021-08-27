JyellowL makes his return with the quick snap wordplay of ‘See Me Finish’, melding a myriad of sound the track is a melting pot of stylistic flourishes.
Set to a pulsing slow-burn, the rumble beat of ‘Need It’ juxtaposes the serene alt-pop overtones of Fya Fox’s ambitious new single that works as the artists best work to date.
The opening track on TV People’s Nothing More E.P, ‘Shallow Minds’ takes shape via angular, mood-drive post-punk that broods within dynamic edges.
‘Restless’ finds Lost In Your Mind creating a sharp-edged, spiky sound via a track that rattles and hums with defined indie and dream-pop elements.
Laura Duff’s ‘Wayside’ melds the serene with the dreamlike in a track alive with atmospheric texture and emotionally expressive songwriting and performance.
Traversing hazy, far-reaching alt-pop territory, the textural, mood-driven tone of ‘Far Away’ makes for a captivating debut from Rudy. Alive with vivid sounds and an enchanting central performance the track melds a myriad of stylistic flourishes within its three-minute plus run time.
Taken from Moxie’s forthcoming debut offering The Dawn Of Motion, ‘The Place Above’ is a song brimming to the top with vivid undercurrents and a soulful foreground brought to life via a powerful vocal.
Four In The Morning – In The Dark
Closing Four In The Morning’s Stress Dreams E.P, ‘In The Dark’ baths in the same atmospheric-folk depths as its parent record and identifies the band’s ability for deft songwriting.
A slick, stylistically lush offering, Sven’s ‘Spare Tyre’ makes for a compelling blend of beats, melody and harmonies filled with hook after hook.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Fya Fox, JyellowL, TV People, Rudy & more”