TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Susan O’Neill, Luz, God Knows, Let’s Set Sail, & more

The slow-burn pulse of Let’s Set Sail’s ‘Toledo’ makes for a deeply atmospheric listen wrapped around a pensive mood and distant tone.
God Knows feat. Senita – Glory
God Knows makes his presence felt on the unrelenting ‘Glory’, a captivating song alive with undeniable movement, meaning and melody.
Highly-stylised in its makeup, ‘Childsplay’ is a sonically lush offering from Ward brimming to the top with hooks and melodies.
Susan O’Neill & Mick Flannery – Trouble
Following a tense dynamic build, Susan O’Neill weave and tangle around one other on the dramatic duet ‘Trouble’.
Rónán Ó Snodaigh – Tá’n t’Ádh Liom
Taken from Rónán Ó Snodaigh’s beautifully constructed record Tá Go Maith, thr instantly inviting Tá’n t’Ádh Liom is a track built from wide-open soundscapes, warm production and passionate performance.
Luz returns with the delicate songwriting of alt-pop ballad ‘Permanent +1’, a track woven together via a emotionally tempered performance and subtle but impactful production.
1000 Beasts X Toucan – Sugar High
1000 Beasts & Toucan blend sounds on stylish new single ‘Sugar High’, fusing new-soul, jazz and hip-hop the song has an irresistibly smooth tone that threads its way throughout.
Set to a pounding slow-burn feel, Smallmint’s ‘No Shelter’ takes shape via a building dynamic thread, weaving guitars and slick songwriter. All of which wraps ‘No Shelter’ in a sound that results in a short sharp indie treasure.
Feral punk is the order of the day with Punching Peaches spiked new single ‘Maggots’. Straight to the point, no frills stuff that rattles right from the off.
Lukewarmdaily96 – Poison Apple
Opening Lukewarmdaily96’s Cluck E.P, ‘Poison Apple’ carry a turbulent undercurrent beneath a vivid surface, musically evolving from start to finish the track is a journey in and of itself.
