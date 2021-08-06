News Playlists

TLMT's The Week Featuring New Music By Susan O'Neill, Luz, God Knows, Let's Set Sail, & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Let’s Set Sail – Toledo

The slow-burn pulse of Let’s Set Sail’s ‘Toledo’ makes for a deeply atmospheric listen wrapped around a pensive mood and distant tone.

God Knows feat. Senita – Glory

God Knows makes his presence felt on the unrelenting ‘Glory’, a captivating song alive with undeniable movement, meaning and melody.

Ward – ChildsPlay

Highly-stylised in its makeup, ‘Childsplay’ is a sonically lush offering from Ward brimming to the top with hooks and melodies.

Susan O’Neill & Mick Flannery – Trouble

Following a tense dynamic build, Susan O’Neill weave and tangle around one other on the dramatic duet ‘Trouble’.

Rónán Ó Snodaigh – Tá’n t’Ádh Liom

Taken from Rónán Ó Snodaigh’s beautifully constructed record Tá Go Maith, thr instantly inviting Tá’n t’Ádh Liom is a track built from wide-open soundscapes, warm production and passionate performance.

Luz – Permanent +1

Luz returns with the delicate songwriting of alt-pop ballad ‘Permanent +1’, a track woven together via a emotionally tempered performance and subtle but impactful production.

1000 Beasts X Toucan – Sugar High

1000 Beasts & Toucan blend sounds on stylish new single ‘Sugar High’, fusing new-soul, jazz and hip-hop the song has an irresistibly smooth tone that threads its way throughout.

Smallmint – No Shelter

Set to a pounding slow-burn feel, Smallmint’s ‘No Shelter’ takes shape via a building dynamic thread, weaving guitars and slick songwriter. All of which wraps ‘No Shelter’ in a sound that results in a short sharp indie treasure.

Punching Peaches – Maggots

Feral punk is the order of the day with Punching Peaches spiked new single ‘Maggots’. Straight to the point, no frills stuff that rattles right from the off.

Lukewarmdaily96 – Poison Apple

Opening Lukewarmdaily96’s Cluck E.P, ‘Poison Apple’ carry a turbulent undercurrent beneath a vivid surface, musically evolving from start to finish the track is a journey in and of itself.

