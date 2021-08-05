Q&A | Callistan

What’s the last song you listened to?

No Rain by Blind Melon. There’s something to be said for a song that can convey misery in such a cheery illusive way.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I have a sort of holy trinity of artists that just always feel like comfort for me – The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, Pink Floyd.

What’s influencing your music right now?

I’m in Dublin city so it’s definitely emotions that come with existing in that space every day.

You’ll play as part of SoFFT Nights, how do you feel about returning to live music and performing?

I think any artist would tell you that it’s excitement like nothing else. SoFFT Nights will be my first show back since 2020 and I’m feeling grateful that it’s going to be in such an incredible place.

What do you hope people take away from the show?

A scratched itch

Callistan will play SoFFT Nights in Dunderry Park, Co. Meath on August 27th & 28th alongside Soda Blonde & Maija Sofia. Further dates on September 3rd & 4th will feature Pillow Queens, Roe, Art of Algebra, and Dani Larkin. Tickets €67.50 available from Tickets.ie.