Premiere | Smallmint unveil the jangled indie gem ‘No Shelter’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive first listen to 'No Shelter' by Smallmint

by Stephen White
Indie five-piece Smallmint have announced their forthcoming debut album, Where We All End Up In The End (due out on October 15th), with the release of their angled gem of a single ‘No Shelter’.

Set to a pounding slow-burn feel, Smallmint’s latest offering takes shape via a building dynamic thread, weaving guitars and slick songwriter. All of which wraps ‘No Shelter’ in a sound that results in a short sharp indie treasure.

No Shelter by Smallmint is out Thursday, August 5th.

