Ireland Music Week 2021 acts announced

The 50 acts set to play as part of Ireland Music Week 2021 in Dublin this October have been announced today. The full IMW line-up is as follows…

Ireland Music Week 2021 Line-up

Adam Garrett

Aonair

B4bzy

Bicurious

Black Pope

Bobbi Arlo

Cable Boy

CHERYM

Chris Conroy

Christian Cohle

Christian Wethered

Citrus Fresh

Cooks But We’re Chefs

D. McCabe

Dea Matrona

Dyvr

Emileo

Emma Langford

FYA FOX

J Smith

Joel Harkin

KEHLI

Lauren Ann

Loraine Club

Lowli

May Rosa

M(h)aol

Maria Kelly

Míde Houlihan

Mount Palomar

Niamh Regan

Odd Morris

Pastiche

Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra

Pretty Happy

Rachel Grace

Rebecca Locke

Reuben Hester

Slaney

SPRINTS

The Love Buzz

The Nation Mourns

The Zen Arcade

Tolü Makay

Tomike

Tung in Cheek

TV People

Twin Diver

Will Troy

Xona

Taking place from October 5th to 8th, Ireland Music Week 2021 Showcase and Music Industry Conference will be online due to current restrictions. There will be gigs taking place in various virtual rooms, filmed from the Grand Social, Dublin, with plenty of opportunity for fan-interaction. Each act will have a 15-minute set and will keep their footage afterwards.

Delegates set to take part in the IMW 2021 conference include; Clare McKinney (Domino publishing) / Robert Meijerink (ESNS) / Robin Murray (CLASH) / Jay Taylor (Prescription PR) / Debbie Ball (Create Spark) / Alim Kheraj i-D / Abbie McCarthy (BBC Radio) / Tara Richardson (Q Prime) / Marlon Burton (ATC) / Age Versluis (Friendly Fire) / Brendan Bourke (The Syn) / Marietta Ouzas (Sony) / Corinne Sadki (Le Bureau Export France) / Marie Fol (Keychange) / Ben Buchanan (CAA) / Dev Sherlock (SXSW) / Janet Lopez (Neophonic) / Chris Loomes (DFC, Scotland) / Ollie Rosenblatt (Senbla) / Mahmood Shaikh (Concerted Efforts) / Adam Ryan (The Great Escape)

Speaking about Ireland Music Week 2021 Angela Dorgan, CEO of First Music Contact, adds: “Selection for IMW is on most developing artists’ ‘to do’ list and brings with it opportunities to develop into international markets and networks. At FMC the artist is central to everything we do, we look forward to supporting the class of 2021 in as many ways as we can and give them the same international opportunities as artists have had before the pandemic”.

For more information on Ireland Music Week 2021 visit irelandmusicweek.com.