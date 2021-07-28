Ireland Music Week 2021 acts announced

The 50 acts set to play as part of Ireland Music Week 2021 in Dublin this October have been announced today. The full IMW line-up is as follows…
Ireland Music Week 2021 Line-up
Adam Garrett
Aonair
B4bzy
Bicurious
Black Pope
Bobbi Arlo
Cable Boy
CHERYM
Chris Conroy
Christian Cohle
Christian Wethered
Citrus Fresh
Cooks But We’re Chefs
D. McCabe
Dea Matrona
Dyvr
Emileo
Emma Langford
FYA FOX
J Smith
Joel Harkin
KEHLI
Lauren Ann
Loraine Club
Lowli
May Rosa
M(h)aol
Maria Kelly
Míde Houlihan
Mount Palomar
Niamh Regan
Odd Morris
Pastiche
Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra
Pretty Happy
Rachel Grace
Rebecca Locke
Reuben Hester
Slaney
SPRINTS
The Love Buzz
The Nation Mourns
The Zen Arcade
Tolü Makay
Tomike
Tung in Cheek
TV People
Twin Diver
Will Troy
Xona
Taking place from October 5th to 8th, Ireland Music Week 2021 Showcase and Music Industry Conference will be online due to current restrictions. There will be gigs taking place in various virtual rooms, filmed from the Grand Social, Dublin, with plenty of opportunity for fan-interaction. Each act will have a 15-minute set and will keep their footage afterwards.
Delegates set to take part in the IMW 2021 conference include; Clare McKinney (Domino publishing) / Robert Meijerink (ESNS) / Robin Murray (CLASH) / Jay Taylor (Prescription PR) / Debbie Ball (Create Spark) / Alim Kheraj i-D / Abbie McCarthy (BBC Radio) / Tara Richardson (Q Prime) / Marlon Burton (ATC) / Age Versluis (Friendly Fire) / Brendan Bourke (The Syn) / Marietta Ouzas (Sony) / Corinne Sadki (Le Bureau Export France) / Marie Fol (Keychange) / Ben Buchanan (CAA) / Dev Sherlock (SXSW) / Janet Lopez (Neophonic) / Chris Loomes (DFC, Scotland) / Ollie Rosenblatt (Senbla) / Mahmood Shaikh (Concerted Efforts) / Adam Ryan (The Great Escape)
Speaking about Ireland Music Week 2021 Angela Dorgan, CEO of First Music Contact, adds: “Selection for IMW is on most developing artists’ ‘to do’ list and brings with it opportunities to develop into international markets and networks. At FMC the artist is central to everything we do, we look forward to supporting the class of 2021 in as many ways as we can and give them the same international opportunities as artists have had before the pandemic”.
For more information on Ireland Music Week 2021 visit irelandmusicweek.com.
