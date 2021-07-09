Tori Amos announces Dublin & Cork shows as part of 2022 European Tour

All round music legend and icon Tori Amos has announced a pair of live Irish shows next year. Taking place on March 17th at the Cork Opera House and Olympia Theatre in Dublin on March 18th, the gigs will come as part of Tori Amos’ forthcoming European Tour in support of a new, as yet untitled, album coming out in late 2021.

Featuring a stunning back catalog of work, which includes the acclaimed albums Little Eartquakes, Under The Pink and Boys For Pele and the promise of new material, Tori Amos live shows will be an event not to be missed.

Tickets to see Tori Amos live in Cork (Opera House – March 17th) and Dublin (Olympia Theatre – March 18th) in 2022 will go on sale at 10am next Friday, 16th July at 10am via www.ticketmaster.ie . For more details, please visit www.toriamos.com.