Premiere | Pine The Pilcrow traverse atmospheric folk landscapes on ‘Black Hills’

Pine The Pilcrow traverse expansive atmospheric folk landscapes with their tense new single ‘Black Hills’. Wrapped in layers of lush musicality, the song has long depth of field that moves from heartfelt vocals, punctuated drums and tightly woven instrumentation.

A powerful offering, ‘Black Hills’ makes makes for a strong return from Pine the Pilcrow that will last long in the memory and drag you further into its world with each repeated listen.

Black Hills by Pine The Pilcrow is out Thursday, July 1st.