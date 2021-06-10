Follwing the rattling bombast of ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’, David Keenan gives us another glimpse into his newly announced What Then? album, due out on October 15th.
With the tumbling and bustling sounds of ‘Bark’, Keenan’s poetic lyricism is matched by an equally powerful production that twists and wraps around him. A song as alive with creativity as its creator.
DAVID KEENAN IRISH TOUR DATES
13th October – Limelight 1, Belfast
6th December – Cyprus Avenue, Cork
8th December – Dolans, Limerick
9th December – Roisin Dubh, Galway
10th December – Spirit Store, Dundalk
12th December – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Bark / Belly of a Bird by David Keenan is out now.
0 comments on “David Keenan’s unveils ‘Bark’ and announces album What Then?”