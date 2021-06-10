Listen News

David Keenan’s unveils ‘Bark’ and announces album What Then?

David Keenan has released new single 'Bark' with an accompanying video

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Follwing the rattling bombast of ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’, David Keenan gives us another glimpse into his newly announced What Then? album, due out on October 15th.

With the tumbling and bustling sounds of ‘Bark’, Keenan’s poetic lyricism is matched by an equally powerful production that twists and wraps around him. A song as alive with creativity as its creator.

DAVID KEENAN IRISH TOUR DATES

13th October – Limelight 1, Belfast
6th December – Cyprus Avenue, Cork
8th December – Dolans, Limerick
9th December – Roisin Dubh, Galway
10th December – Spirit Store, Dundalk
12th December – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Bark / Belly of a Bird by David Keenan is out now.

Advertisements

0 comments on “David Keenan’s unveils ‘Bark’ and announces album What Then?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: