David Keenan’s unveils ‘Bark’ and announces album What Then?

Follwing the rattling bombast of ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’, David Keenan gives us another glimpse into his newly announced What Then? album, due out on October 15th.

With the tumbling and bustling sounds of ‘Bark’, Keenan’s poetic lyricism is matched by an equally powerful production that twists and wraps around him. A song as alive with creativity as its creator.

DAVID KEENAN IRISH TOUR DATES

13th October – Limelight 1, Belfast

6th December – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

8th December – Dolans, Limerick

9th December – Roisin Dubh, Galway

10th December – Spirit Store, Dundalk

12th December – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Bark / Belly of a Bird by David Keenan is out now.