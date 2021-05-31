TLMT’s Monthly Mixed-Tape | May 2021

Wyvern Lingo – Don’t Say It ( Jason Agel Remix )

A shining light in Wyvern Lingo’s Awake You Lie, ‘Don’t Say It’ is remixed by Jason Agel, adding a layer of summery electro-pop sheen to the song’s already lush sonic aesthetic. Wyvern Lingo will be hosting a live stream from the National Concert Hall in Dublin, as part of the NCH’s Sounding The Feminists summer season, at 8pm on Wednesday 23rd June.