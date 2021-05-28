News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Louise Gaffney, St. Bishop, Saint Sister, Susan O’Neill & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
St. Bishop – Close

St. Bishop’s new single ‘Close’ takes shape via an intricate blend of beats and melody wrapped around an expansive alt-pop sound.

Saint Sister – Manchester Air

Delving further into the world of Saint Sister’s forthcoming sophomore When Should I End, ‘Manchester Air’ has a minimalist scope that centres itself around the duo’s captivating vocal weaving.

Susan O’Neill – Give Me A Good Reason

‘Give Me A Good Reason’ finds songwriter Susan O’Neill creating a texturally weighty music around her heart-wrenching vocal.

Elkae – Distraction

Ambitious, widescreen pop is the order of the day on Elkae’s ‘Distraction’. A vibrant offering, the single has strong musicality layered into a pin-point pop production.

Tolü Makay – Aye

Tolü Makay sets her soaring voice to a multi-textural backdrop on new single ‘Aye’. Moving from repose to release throughout, the track has sense of weight to each moment.

Liliana – What Are We Now?

Liliana makes a stand-out introduction with the lush ‘What Are We Now?’, cast against a full-scale pop sound this debut makes a lasting impression of a young artist who has already found their sound.

Slaney – Love Is Like A Drug

A vivid, pulsating pop beat is at the core of Slaney’s sonically rich single ‘Love Is Like A Drug. With this highly-stylized track, Slaney once again identifies herself as a rising artist on the scene.

Just Wondering – Bicycles

Sonically contorting, Just Wondering’s vivid ‘Bicycles’ is a song alive with invention and creativity, making for a truly unique listen.

Louise Gaffney – When I Sing I Drink Wine

Taken from Louise Gaffney’s new Not Even Here E.P, ‘When I Sing I Drink Wine’ is a delicate offering that rests on deep atmospherics and Gaffney’s fragile vocal performance.

Skinner – Beer me, Jim

A gritty collision of angular guitar and soaring brass, the jangled indie-pop of Skinner’s ‘Beer Me, Jim’ portrays a textural malaise that permeates throughout.

Dani Larkin – Love Part Two

Our final glimpse leading into the release of Dani Larkin’s Notes for A Maiden Warrior, ‘Love Part Two’ portrays the engrossing atmospheric affectations that Larkin weaves with each song.

Varley – A Little Bit Funny

Awash with hazy moods and tones, the slow-burn pops and clicks of Varley’s ‘A Little Bit Funny’ are soaked in spacious atmospherics.

VJ Jaxson – Kozy Kid

VJ Jaxson raucously realized melding of genre flourishes comes to the fore in ‘Kozy Kid’, a joyously inventive blend of beats and sounds.

Lyndsey Putt Photography

BABA – Keep You Safe

Glistened retro neo-soul comes flowing out of the speakers on ‘Keep You Safe’, as BABA’s vocal acrobatics play into the music and songwriting perfectly.

Lisa Murray – The Kind Of Girl

Lisa Murray’s minimalist-pop sound makes for a entrancing listen on her new single ‘The Kind Of Girl’. Using space and impact, the song has a singular style to it.

RuthAnne – Safe Place

RuthAnne’s subtly intricate single ‘Safe Place’ is a song wrapped in musically rich songwriting, stylish production and emotive performance.

Wyvern Lingo. Copyright Miguel Ruiz.

Wyvern Lingo – Don’t Say It ( Jason Agel Remix )

A shining light in Wyvern Lingo’s Awake You Lie, ‘Don’t Say It’ is remixed by Jason Agel, adding a layer of summery electro-pop sheen to the song’s already lush sonic aesthetic. Wyvern Lingo will be hosting a live stream from the National Concert Hall in Dublin, as part of the NCH’s Sounding The Feminists summer season, at 8pm on Wednesday 23rd June.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
