Ireland Music Week 2021 Artist Applications Open

Ireland Music Week 2021 has opened artist applications for this October's event.

by Stephen White
Applications to play as part of Ireland Music Week 2021 music showcase and conference have opened for artists today with 50 acts set to be chosen as part of the live music line-up.

Log onto irelandmusicweek.com and click on the “APPLY TO PLAY” button – applications will be through the artists’ Breaking Tunes profile. Closing date for applications is Friday 18th June at 6pm.

Ireland Music Week 2021 will take place from Tuesday, October 5th to Friday the 8th. As with so many other events, in these COVID19 times, IMW will adapt the festival to suit the restrictions. In order to allow 2021 applicants the best possible opportunity to reach international music industry professionals, IMW will continue to monitor the reopening trials for live music venues and lifting of travel restrictions before making a final decision on whether IMW 2021 will be a virtual, in- person or a hybrid event.

Speaking about IMW 2021, CEO of First Music Contact Angela Dorgan states, “Last year IMW was one of the first global events to go fully virtual and it was an incredible success all told. We had a significant increase in the number of buyers, bookers and industry who were able to virtually attend the event and there were a lot of extra benefits to the artists post event with the availability of high-end live videos produced. However, we know that nothing quite replaces a live experience, so that will be our main aim for 2021, we will be led by our international buyers and our artists and official guidelines on what might work best for the event in 2021”.

Since its inception in 2003, the festival has showcased many acts including Fontaines DCDavid KeenanKynsyAlex GoughAoife Nessa FrancesPillow QueensTHUMPER,  Soulé, Daithí,whenyoung, Bitch FalconJafaris, Chasing Abbey, Saint SisterWyvern LingoJealous of the Birds, Fangclub, Touts, The Academic, Rusangano FamilyVillagersHozier, Girl BandJapeThe CoronasTalos, Le Boom, Loah, Soak, Hazey Haze, All Tvvins, Sinead O’ BrienÆ Mak, Kitt Phillippa, Ailbhe Reddy, MELTS, April, Jyellowl, Somebody’s Child, Junior Brother,  and more.

For more information on Ireland Music Week 2021 visit irelandmusicweek.com

