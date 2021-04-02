TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Alyxis, Alice LA, Post-Party & more

Amerik feat. Travi the Native – Ivory
Amerik and Travi the Native on the atmospheric synth-pop banger ‘Ivory’, an immersive swing for the fences track with a wide open sense of scale and scope.
The title-track from Seba Safe’s delicate new E.P, ‘Map Runner’ has a softly set sense of subtle songwriting surrounded by a deeply conveyed indie-folk sound.
A deftly woven slice ofslow-burn R&B, Darcy Faith’s new single ‘Bubbles’ has a defined abstracted beat that lies perfectly behind’s Faith’s soulful vocal.
Contorting, abstracting and compelling, Alyxis’ ‘Rush’ melds and blends a myriad of sounds into a vivid beat that rests powerfully behind a hushed vocal.
Post-Party return with their impactful new single ‘Wasting Time’, jangled, jolting offering that hits big when each full-scale chorus.
Sonically striking, Alice LA takes no prisoners with the powerful ’21st Century Woman’. Alive with lush beats, quick-snap production and a scene stealing vocal, this a track not to be ignored.
Instantly engrossing, the warped electro alt-pop of DYVR’s ‘Holding Back’ has an undeniable dramatic edge pulled into sharp focus by a brilliant central performance from DYVR.
Mom + The Rebels – Down by the River
Unreleting in its pop charm, the quick-draw melodies, intricate musicianship and melded vocals on Mom + the Rebels’ ‘Down by the River’ are undeniable.
