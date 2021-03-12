TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Galia Arad, James Vincent McMorrow X Rudimental, Tim Chadwick, Maria Somerville & more

Hot on the heels from the news of signing to 4AD, Maria Somerville has released a beautiful and texturally obscured cover of Air Miami’s 1995 track ‘Seabird’ for the label’s Bills & Aches & Blues compilation album.
Melding a serene vocal performance with a ambitious backdrop beat, the full-scale pop of Tim Chadwick’s ‘favourite song’ is lush in its design and execution.
Galia Arad’s hushed new single ‘Lion’s Den’, makes for a compelling listen that you draws you in with Arad’s tender vocal performance forming a captivating core to the music.
Set to a tumbling indie-folk sound, ‘Slip’ finds Conor Scott delivering a wide-open track filled with a melodically rich backdrop and introspective songwriting.
James Vincent McMorrow X Rudimental – Be Somebody
James Vincent McMorrow and Rudimental combine forces with the vivid and ambitious single ‘Be Somebody’. Melding their texturally contrasting characteristics, this track is a vibrant, dynamically and harmonically undulating tour de force.
Erica-Cody – Calculated (acoustic)
Erica-Cody delivers a tender reimagining of her breakout single ‘Calculated’. Taking on an acoustic rendition, this version finds its centre around Cody’s exquisite vocal.
Robert John Ardiff – Black Dog
Soaked in textural depth, Robert John Ardiff’s atmospherically charged new single ‘Black Dog’ is a work of slow-burn dynamic and emotive peaks and troughs.
A Ritual Sea’s propellant new single ‘Desire Lines’ takes shape across an unrelenting backdrop, icy production and foreboding vocals, all which merge into a compelling full-scale track.
Sprints’ ‘Swimming’ cuts a jagged path as the band create a song that is turbulent, furious and angular. All which further makes the case for Sprints rising profile on the scene.
Amerik feat. Little Rivers – Apricot
A sprawling slice of ambient-pop, Amerik and Little River manifest a wide-open and gently set sound on the single ‘Apricot’ where the vocal and the production follow a delicate edge.
