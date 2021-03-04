Premiere | Manamon unveils the dynamically and texturally charged ‘In A Frame’

A dynamically charged offering, Manamon’s texturally weighty ‘In A Frame’ comes alive with angular guitar work, sharp edged beats and contrasting vocals that meld together to create a large-scale indie sound.

With ‘In A Frame’, Manamon delivers a track where each element feels as important as the last. From the music to the production to the lyrics, the song builds to a compelling rise and fall, giving us a captivating first impression of the artist.

In A Frame by Manamon is out on Friday, March 5th.