Premiere | Manamon unveils the dynamically and texturally charged ‘In A Frame’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of 'In A Frame' by Manamon.

by Stephen White
A dynamically charged offering, Manamon’s texturally weighty ‘In A Frame’ comes alive with angular guitar work, sharp edged beats and contrasting vocals that meld together to create a large-scale indie sound.

With ‘In A Frame’, Manamon delivers a track where each element feels as important as the last. From the music to the production to the lyrics, the song builds to a compelling rise and fall, giving us a captivating first impression of the artist.

In A Frame by Manamon is out on Friday, March 5th.

